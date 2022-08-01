Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 19,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 491,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Children’s Place Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

