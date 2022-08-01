China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.12

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

China Minsheng Banking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

