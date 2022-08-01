Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $2,508,707.84 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,553.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,015. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,427.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

