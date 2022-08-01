Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.85.

CB stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

