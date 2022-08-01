Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

