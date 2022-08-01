Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

CHD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. 78,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,083. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

