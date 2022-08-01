Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $161.64 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $161.64 million and approximately $41.44 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars.

