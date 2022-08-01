ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $754,810.88 and approximately $433,106.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

