Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
