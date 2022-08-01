CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.79

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 223,594 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

