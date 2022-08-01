Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of CDRO stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRO. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

