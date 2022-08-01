Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Acquires C$397,763.10 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,763.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,077,207.30.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$331,121.88.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.40. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$81.44 and a 12-month high of C$119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.06.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.