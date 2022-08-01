Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 116,407 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

