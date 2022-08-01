Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Post worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Post by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

