Cohen Capital Management Inc. Invests $957,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

