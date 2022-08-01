Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

