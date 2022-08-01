Community Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRVR opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.