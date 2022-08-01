Community Bank N.A. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $251.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

