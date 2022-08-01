Community Bank N.A. Has $486,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NVS opened at $85.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

