Community Bank N.A. Purchases 210 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $598.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.16 and its 200-day moving average is $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

