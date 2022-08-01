Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

