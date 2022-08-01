Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,034 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.90 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

