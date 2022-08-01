Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

PPG stock opened at $129.29 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.