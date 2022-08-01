Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,118 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $53,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,199,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

FISV opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

