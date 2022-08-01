Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $598.41 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock worth $17,992,541. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

