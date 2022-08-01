Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.