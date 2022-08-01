Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CPSI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. 59,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $504.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $637,469.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,675 shares of company stock worth $406,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

