Concentrum Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 3.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $903.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $722.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.27. The firm has a market cap of $943.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

