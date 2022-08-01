Contrasting Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.43 $616.58 million $8.55 34.66 TROOPS $3.68 million 66.54 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ubiquiti and TROOPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti currently has a consensus price target of $279.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than TROOPS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ubiquiti beats TROOPS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

