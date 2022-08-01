Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 6.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.24 and last traded at 2.35. Approximately 36,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,381,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.25.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,373,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $4,341,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $10,700,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.