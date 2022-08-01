Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRON traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.