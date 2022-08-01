Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,564. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

