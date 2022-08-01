Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI opened at $205.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

