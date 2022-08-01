Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

