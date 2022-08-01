Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 792,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,535,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,697,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 298,249 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

