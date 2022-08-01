Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.18 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $15.18 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
Covalent Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Buying and Selling Covalent
