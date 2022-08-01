Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.18 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $15.18 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

