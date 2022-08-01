Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) EVP Samuel F. Hough Sells 42,998 Shares

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLG. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,898,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

