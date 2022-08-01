CPR Investments Inc. Acquires 6,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 561,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 59.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.77. 467,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,087,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

