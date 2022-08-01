CPR Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CPR Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $194.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,292. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

