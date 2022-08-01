CPR Investments Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $756,928,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,599. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

