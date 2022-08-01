CPR Investments Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 297,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 518,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 172,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 465,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

