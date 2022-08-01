CPR Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,394 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Stock Down 1.1 %

GWH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 4,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,946. ESS Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

