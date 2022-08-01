CPR Investments Inc. Sells 30,581 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

CPR Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,581 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises 3.2% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA UPRO traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,046. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

