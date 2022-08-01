CPR Investments Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. 14,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,805. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

