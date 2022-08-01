CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. CRA International makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 3.91% of CRA International worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CRA International by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.