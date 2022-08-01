Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 316,348.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 1,857.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $129.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.