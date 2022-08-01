Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Head to Head Review

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 19.55% 12.12% 1.28% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Credicorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Credicorp and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $130.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Jefferson Security Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.32 billion 2.39 $923.39 million $10.23 12.65 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Summary

Credicorp beats Jefferson Security Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Jefferson Security Bank

(Get Rating)

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.