Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Danone stock opened at €53.81 ($54.91) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.93. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

