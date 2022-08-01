Credit Suisse Group Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $308.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $312.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $259.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,638. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

