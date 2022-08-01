Credit Suisse Group Increases Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $61.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 96.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

